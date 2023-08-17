“Wear pants and brassieres on campus or face consequences” – Tertiary students ordered

- Advertisement -

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has warned students of the school that failure to wear panties and brassieres on campus will come with consequences.

SRC, an arm of the Students Union Government made this known while cautioning students against indecent dressing on campus.

The warning is contained in a circular signed by the council’s representative, Sulaiman Adedamola.

Adedamola noted that it has become of requirement for students to wear pants and bras on campus.

According to him, it is to respect the rules of the school and fellow students.

“It is absolutely essential that you wear pants and a bra while on campus. This is not a suggestion, it is a requirement.

“If you do not comply, you will face the consequences and may face disciplinary action.

“Please respect your fellow students and the rules of the school by wearing appropriate clothing at all times,” the statement said.

Reports circulated on how the authorities of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) announced that any student who brought a vehicle with tinted glass into the school would be suspended for one semester while the vehicle would be impounded.

The school disclosed this in an internal memo to students last August.

It also listed sanctions for a wide range of fashion choices common among students.

The school management vowed to suspend students wearing tattered jeans, backless clothes, bum shorts, and short and skimpy clothes.

The school also banned ‘crazy’ hairstyles for men; earrings for men, cowries for women; tattoos; nose, mouth, eye (extra) ring; backless, among others.

It also banned pregnant students and nursing mothers from staying in hostels and bringing babies to classrooms and hostels.

Wearing bathroom slippers to class, the library, and offices was also prohibited except for medical reasons.