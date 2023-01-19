type here...
Wearing used or second-hand clothes is a sin – Apostle Yanick Aka

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sometimes you wonder about some of the remarks certain ‘Men of God’ make and ask if they are truly real.

You can’t tell if they are chasing clout or are speaking from revelations. It’s time to wise up and separate the good from the bad per their teachings and utterances.

Social Media has once again gone frenzy with a post by one man of God. His statements have got people thinking hard.

According to one Apostle Yanick Aka, wearing used or second-hand clothes is a sin. Not only that, but he says wearing those also transfers demons into your life.

The self-acclaimed Apostle made these remarks on Facebook. Do you agree with this?

