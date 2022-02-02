A beautiful guest who decided to honour a wedding invitation of her friend over the weekend looking classy and elegant has become the subject of discussion online over her choice of outfit for the occasion.

Her only crime was to look good for the wedding ceremony which obviously reveals her good taste in fashion as she dressed to suit the occasion accordingly.

According to observers at the wedding grounds and fashion police on social media, the unnamed woman appeared more sophisticated than the main bride, making her the centre of attraction to every eye that spotted her.

Wedding Guest

Videos in circulation on video-based platforms like TikTok and Instagram show the wedding guest adorned in a well-tailored kente ensemble as if she was attending her own traditional wedding.

The style and pattern of the guest’s kente had close similarities to what the bride wore for her traditional wedding ceremony except for the colours that differentiated them.

The Bride

At first glance, one might think the wedding guest was rather the bride due to her outfit that unarguably outshined the latter hands-down.

After videos from the event emerged online, some trolls showered praises on the wedding guest for giving the bride a run for her money.

Others also accused of her deliberately overdressing to humiliate the bride at her own wedding.

Watch the videos below and be the judge.

1. The Bride

2. Now, the Wedding Guest

Read some comments we sampled below