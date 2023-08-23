Weed and erotic lawyer, Ifunanya in trouble as Nigerian Bar Association sends petition to disciplinary committee

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Bar Association, has dragged online nude model and Lawyer, Barrister Ifunanya Excel Grant Esq, aka “the baddest lawyer” to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

This is for posting nude images of herself and smoking marijuana on social media.

Ifunanya has been posting pictures of herself in revealing outfits, which goes against the conservative standards of the legal profession.

This has raised concerns within the legal community, as the legal field is known for its traditional and professional image.

However, Ifunanya Grant’s behaviour has not been well-received by the NBA, and they have decided to investigate the matter.

In a statement released at the weekend, NBA said:

“Following the resolutions of the National Officers, the NBA has filed petitions at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) against Ifunanya Excel Grant, a young lawyer of Aba Branch widely known as “the baddest lawyer” on social media.”