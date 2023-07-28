type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWeija-Gbawe: GES orders invigilators to search private parts of BECE candidates during...
News

Weija-Gbawe: GES orders invigilators to search private parts of BECE candidates during exams

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
BECE search conducted on students before exams
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed supervisors and invigilators of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to conduct a thorough search of candidates sitting for the exams in the Waija-Gbawe Municipality.

In a memo dated 18th July 2023 that has gone viral on social media, the education body authorised that they thoroughly search all candidates including their private parts before they are allowed to enter the examination hall.

The directive which appeared in point 4 of the communique was among a tall list of other instructions that many deem as outrageous.

According to GES, the directives outlined in the letter are among efforts to ensure free, fair and transparent conduct of the 2023 B.E.C.E.

Attached below is a copy of the letter in circulation

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Source:GHPage

TODAY

Friday, July 28, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
78 ° F
78 °
78 °
82 %
3.8mph
100 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways