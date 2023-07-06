type here...
Weird moment as groom forgets bride’s name while exchanging vows

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
It is understandable to feel pressure on your wedding day. The anxiety and the feeling alone can make you panic and forget certain things but not extremely needful things.

A groom has caused a serious uproar on the internet with a gesture that still beats the thinking of netizens.

This groom on his wedding day forgot his wife’s name while they were exchanging marital vows in the presence of the family.

The groom while echoing the vows from the pastor missed it and couldn’t recall the name of his wife.

Guests and family gathered burst into laughter to create a cool atmosphere for the groom to quickly gather confidence and put his thoughts together.

