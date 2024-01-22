type here...
We’ll provoke Ghana because we know there’s not peace in the team” – Mozambique coach Conde

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The coach of Mozambique, Chiquinho Conde has outlined his game plan against the Black Stars of Ghana.

According to him, his side will treat the game against Ghana like a final and frustrate the Black Stars as well.

We will play at 200% to win this match. We know Ghana hasn’t won a match and understandably are somehow frustrated and don’t have a peace of mind even though they have some quality.

They play with the motivation of the fans also. We will try to provoke them and approach the match as a final,” he said at the pre-match presser.

Ghana has to win against Mozambique to secure a slot in the next round of the competition.

