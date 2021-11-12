type here...
Wendy Shay calls on the Police to arrest fan who threatened to rape her – Screenshot

By Armani Brooklyn
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay calls on the Police to arrest fan who threatened to rape her - Screenshot
A fan of Wendy Shay has landed himself into a big trouble after threatening to rape the “Uber Driver” hitmaker under the comments section of a picture she shared on Facebook.

Ibrah Dan who became enamored with the songstress’s big curves and figure threatened to rape her with the slightest opportunity that he gets.

Although, Wendy Sahy appeared very saucy in the picture that she shared as she rocked a skimpy dress.

But it was very wrong and disgusting on the part of Ibrah Dan to drop such a nauseating comment.

Many social media users have called on the IGP together with the Ghana Police Service to swiftly look into this matter to serve as deterrence to other social media users who are fond of dropping bad comments under the posts of our celebs.

The current IGP, Dr. George Akufo Dampare is very ruthless when it comes to exercising the law so I’m sure that Ibrah will be invited to the police station very soon to answer some questions.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Source:GHpage

