“The tipper truck somersaulted…” – Wendy Shay gives a blow-by-blow account of how the accident happened

Wendy Shay, a signee of RuffTown Music, has provided an account of the accident that nearly took her life.

According to her, the accident occurred while she was driving home after completing work on her new project.

She mentioned that she had stopped by her label mate’s house to greet and assist with some content creation along the way. After leaving her label mate’s house, she continued on her way home in her Wrangler.

While on her journey, she made a turn at a junction when suddenly she heard and felt a massive impact that shook her car.

The collision was so abrupt that it almost caused her to lose control of the steering wheel.

Wendy Shay further explained that the accident happened so quickly that she didn’t have time to react or understand what was occurring.

As a result, her car ended up in a ditch, and in that moment of panic, all she could do was scream the name “JESUS.”

Her account of the accident highlights the sudden and unexpected nature of the collision, which left her shaken but grateful for her safety.

