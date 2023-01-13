Wendy Shay pulls massive crowd with third edition of ‘Shay Concert’

- Advertisement -

The most streamed female artiste in Ghana for 2022, Wendy Shay has chalked another success with the 2023 edition of the ‘Shay Concert’.

The third edition of the concert which was sponsored by Ebony Condoms, and powered by Ruff Town Records took place at the forecourt of the West Hills Mall on Saturday, January 7, 2023, and had thousands of music lovers and fans of Wendy Shay pull up for a blissful night.

Before the concert, which started around 7 pm, Wendy Shay through her foundation and Rufftown Records organized a free health screening and a vaccination session at the same ground.

When it was finally time for the concert, the award-winning songstress thrilled her fans and patrons with an hour of non-stop energetic performance as she dished out classic hits from her catalogue.

She occasionally paused to interact with her fans and affirm that she is the finest female musician in Ghana currently – and of course she has obviously earned the bragging rights.

Aside from Wendy Shay who was the headliner on the night, she had the support of some of the top-rated musicians in Ghana and her colleagues on the night.

The likes of Fameye, Sister Afia, Eno Barony, Amerado, Ras Kuuku, Kwame Yogot, Larruso, Bosom Pyung, Kwaku Darlington, Darkovibes, Malcolm Nuna, and many others turned up in style and gave the fans who were at the concert a night they will cherish forever.

Memories were created as every inch of the forecourt was occupied by music lovers. The massive crowd stretched as far as the streets, causing a massive traffic jam on the Accra – Kasoa highway. One would estimate over 20,000 people were in attendance.

The first edition of the ‘Shay Concert’ took place in 2018, with a second edition in 2019.

Wendy Shay and her management, however, took a break from organizing the concert in 2022 when the COVID-19 pandemic literally brought the whole world to its knees.