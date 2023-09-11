“…Wendy Shay is in a stable condition…” – Bullet, CEO of Rufftown Records finally speaks

- Advertisement -

Several days ago, distressing news emerged regarding Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay, who had been caught up in a frightening accident along the Kwabenya Road in Accra.

The incident unfolded with Wendy Shay’s custom-designed Jeep vehicle suffering extensive damage, prompting immediate action to ensure her well-being.

In the aftermath of the accident, Wendy Shay was swiftly transported to a hospital to receive essential medical care.

The severity of the collision became evident through photographs and videos from the scene, revealing her Jeep in a significantly battered and dented condition, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

RuffTown Records management has taken a step to address the concerns surrounding the health of their artiste, Wendy Shay.

In an official statement, CEO Ricky Nana Agyeman, known popularly as Bullet and once a member of the defunct music group RuffnSmooth, provided an update on Wendy Shay’s well-being following the recent accident.

The statement has assured fans and well-wishers that Wendy Shay survived the incident and is currently in a stable condition.

This news comes as a relief to Wendy Shay’s dedicated fanbase who had been anxiously awaiting updates on her health since the accident.

Furthermore, the statement indicated that the celebrated songstress is expected to make a full recovery in due course, which is undoubtedly positive news for Wendy Shay and her supporters.

Bullet, in the same release, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Wendy Shay’s fans and loved ones for their prayers and the overwhelming outpouring of love and support during this challenging time.

This official statement serves to alleviate the concerns surrounding Wendy Shay’s health and offers a ray of hope for her fans who have been genuinely worried about her well-being.

It also highlights the unity and strength of the fan community and the importance of coming together during difficult moments.

As Wendy Shay progresses towards recovery, her fans will undoubtedly continue to rally around her, showing their unwavering support and love.

