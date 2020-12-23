type here...
GhPage Entertainment Wendy Shay trolled for spelling Beyonce wrong in a new video
Entertainment

Wendy Shay trolled for spelling Beyonce wrong in a new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Wendy Shay Beyonce
Wendy Shay Beyonce
- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay is in the news again for the wrong reasons as a new video shows her out of sorts while spelling the name Beyonce.

On the What Don’t You Know Show, the RoughTown Records signee in an identify and spell competition fluffed while spelling Beyonce.

After correctly identifying the American superstar, Wendy struggled in spelling her name and added the letter “w” somewhere in the middle instead of a “y”.

The songstress has been heavily trolled on social media for her unacceptable mistake.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Fella Makafui, actress and wife of rapper Medikal, has joined the trolling as she took to the comments section and posted laughing emojis.

Fella Makafui Wendy Shay Beyonce
Fella Makafui Wendy Shay Beyonce

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.2mph
20 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News