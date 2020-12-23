Wendy Shay trolled for spelling Beyonce wrong in a new video

- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay is in the news again for the wrong reasons as a new video shows her out of sorts while spelling the name Beyonce.

On the What Don’t You Know Show, the RoughTown Records signee in an identify and spell competition fluffed while spelling Beyonce.

After correctly identifying the American superstar, Wendy struggled in spelling her name and added the letter “w” somewhere in the middle instead of a “y”.

The songstress has been heavily trolled on social media for her unacceptable mistake.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Spelling gone wrong; Wendy Shay trolled for spelling Beyonce wrong pic.twitter.com/4xns54OBgf — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 23, 2020

Fella Makafui, actress and wife of rapper Medikal, has joined the trolling as she took to the comments section and posted laughing emojis.