We’re disappointed in Police’s commitment to justice for Kaaka – Family

The family of slain Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka Macho, says the manner in which the Ghana Police Service has dealt with the investigations into the death of their relative has only caused them more pain.

According to a JoyNews report, they describe the efforts put in place since the death of Kaaka, prior to the Ejura protest as lackadaisical which has dashed any sign of hope in their quest for justice.

“We have avoided saying anything publicly about this whole investigation because we wanted to believe that justice will be done and that the police will take their time to do their work properly. We never saw that happen,” the family told the National Chief Imam on August 24.

“Till date, no one in the Ghana Police Service has called the family of Kaaka to update us on the work being done to bring us justice. It is almost as if we are not humans. We have had to find out everything from the media.”

Kaaka was killed at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on June 26 in what many have attributed to his social activism which made government unpopular especially in the wake of the #FixTheCountry movement.

Police say unknown assailant(s) attacked his occipital area with clubs as the deceased entered his Dagomba Line family house.

Kaaka’s family meet chief imam

His murder sparked widespread agitations and protests which saw the killing of two more indigenes during a confrontation with a joint police and military team amid the firing of gunshots.

Nearly a month after a Commission of Inquiry submitted its findings into the circumstances surrounding the death of the duo, the family’s confidence has waned.

During a meeting between the family of Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed and the National Chief Imam in Accra, they expressed their dissatisfaction at what they believe is falsehood and an attempt to pin the activist’s death on his brother.