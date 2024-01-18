type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSports"We're ready for Mohamed Kudus and we will control him" - Egypt...
Sports

“We’re ready for Mohamed Kudus and we will control him” – Egypt coach brags

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Rui Vitoria, the Egyptian National team coach has acknowledged the impending battle between his side and Mohammed Kudus when they face Ghana on tonight.

Ahead of Thursday’s blockbuster encounter, the Portuguese said his players are ready for the challenge posed by Ghana’s star player Kudus.

For me, it’s clear. For me, he’s [Mohammed Kudus] a fantastic player, he’s doing well in the English Premier League. I am ready to face that kind of player, we are ready for that. We will prepare the team for that,” Coach Rui Victoria said.

The Pharaohs will come face to face with the Black Stars Group B’s second game of the ongoing 2023 AFCON, with both teams chasing their first win of the tournament.

While Vitoria’s side drew 2-2 with Mozambique in their tournament opener, Ghana also succumbed to a shock 1-2 defeat against Cape Verde.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

We will have to control him but not only him because the Ghana team is a very good team and all the players are good.”, coach Rui added

TODAY

Thursday, January 18, 2024
Accra
mist
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more