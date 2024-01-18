“We’re ready for Mohamed Kudus and we will control him” – Egypt coach brags

- Advertisement -

Rui Vitoria, the Egyptian National team coach has acknowledged the impending battle between his side and Mohammed Kudus when they face Ghana on tonight.

Ahead of Thursday’s blockbuster encounter, the Portuguese said his players are ready for the challenge posed by Ghana’s star player Kudus.

“For me, it’s clear. For me, he’s [Mohammed Kudus] a fantastic player, he’s doing well in the English Premier League. I am ready to face that kind of player, we are ready for that. We will prepare the team for that,” Coach Rui Victoria said.

The Pharaohs will come face to face with the Black Stars Group B’s second game of the ongoing 2023 AFCON, with both teams chasing their first win of the tournament.

While Vitoria’s side drew 2-2 with Mozambique in their tournament opener, Ghana also succumbed to a shock 1-2 defeat against Cape Verde.

“We will have to control him but not only him because the Ghana team is a very good team and all the players are good.”, coach Rui added