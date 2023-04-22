Fmr Man Utd player Wes Brown declared bankrupt after divorce with wife, Leanne

Wes Brown, a former star for Manchester United and England, has been declared bankrupt by the High Court.

On February 27 of this year, HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against the former Red Devils defender, who made £50,000 per week at Old Trafford. On April 12, it received the High Court’s seal of approval, and this week, The Gazette published the order.

He was said to have divorced his 46-year-old wife, Leanne, a cast member of the reality series Real Housewives of Cheshire, last year, according to reports.

The three children’s parents were united in marriage in 2009 at the opulent Peckforton Castle in the Cheshire town of Tarporley.

After putting their property in Prestbury, Cheshire, on the market for £4.5 million six years prior, Wes and Leanne reduced the price to £2.4 million in 2016.

Three years later, Leanne remarked, “Yes, we have a wonderful life and a lot of money, and while the money is nice, when you have it, you live in this bubble. The fans can be wonderful, but they can also be incredibly unkind.

“It must be difficult for football players to live with being praised one minute and despised the next for a poor kick or goal miss. We are the ones left to clean up the mess and take the brunt of whatever is left over after their careers are through.

“Sometimes being alone a lot is difficult. The guys travel a lot, especially if they play for a prestigious club and represent England internationally.”

Brown is scheduled to participate in a football game next month to support organizations set up in the wake of the Manchester Arena tragedy.