Entertainment
Entertainment

“What is he thinking about?” – Video of a newborn baby thinking after birth stirs reactions online (Watch)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A video of a newborn baby boy’s reaction after birth has surfaced online and stirred loads of reactions online.

The gestures of the newborn baby after his mother he was delivered has sent many netizens into fits of laughter on social media.

In the video making the rounds online, the newborn baby was seen in  position where he was thinking os hard like an adult.

The gestures being displayed by the baby that has hardly used days on earth have got many people dishing out reactions.

The newborn baby maintained a very straight face putting his hand around his mouth  and nose and that was just the beginning.

Watch the video below

Source:Ghpage

