Shatta Wale has in the past few hours attacked his colleague in the industry Stonebwoy for allegedly trying to sabotage his upcoming Freedom Wave Concert with Medikal scheduled for December 25th.

According to Shatta Wale, he has booked the Accra Sports Stadium from the 20th to the 25th of December 2023 for his programme with each day having an activity.

Shatta mentioned that everything was going well until he was informed that the show couldn’t be held because Stonebwoy had booked the venue for his Bhim Nation concert on 22nd December.

In the last couple of hours, we have gone the extra mile to find out more about this new allegation from both camps.

We found out that:

Stonebwoy’s show date for the show was meant to be on the 23rd of December but he had to change the date to the 22nd to allow Shatta Wale and his team to get the grounds prepared for their concert. It was alleged that Shatta Wale despite choosing the venue for his concert was yet to make payment for the venue and it was at the point of payment that he was informed that Stonebwoy had paid for the place on 22nd December. Though Shatta Wale had activities lined up for the period, it was alleged that all those other activities were going to happen outside the main stadium and not inside as some people claim. The claim by Shatta Wale that it was the President’s daughter who asked that the stadium be handed to Stonebwoy for his concert has been challenged by some people citing that the National Sports Authority has the sole right on who to use their venues and the president’s daughter has no say.

As it stands now the above reasons are all allegations from both camps and we are making frantic efforts to ascertain the truth which will be shared with our readers when we finally confirm them.

Stonebwoy is yet to make an official statement on the allegations levelled against him by Shatta Wale.