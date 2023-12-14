Whatsapp has launched a new pin message feature for users – How to use it

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will make finding important messages easy: Pinned Messages.

This new functionality has started rolling out to users globally and will be available for both individual and group chats.

This is similar to what Telegram already has but WhatsApp users can now pin a message to the top of the window in a chat. However, only one message can be pinned at a time.

Users will be able to pin all sorts of messages including text, polls, emojis, locations and images.

With the ever-increasing popularity of instant messaging apps in the last few years, WhatsApp users have been asking the Meta-owned company to add the Telegram-like functionality for quite a while now.

However, unlike Telegram, which lets you pin multiple messages in a conversation, WhatsApp lets you pin only one message at a time.

This is particularly useful in case you are going to a friend’s place for the first time, they can pin their address atop the chat so you have easy access to it.

For groups, it can be certain information about an event or a place to access rules or critical information.

The company said that in groups, admins can choose if just admins or any member would be able to pin a message.

How to pin messages on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> go to chat

Step 2: To ‘Pin’ a message, the user just has to long press on the message, and select ‘Pin’ from the context menu.

Then, a banner will appear to select the duration of the pinned message: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.

It should be noted that seven days is the default choice. In a group chat, admins have the option to select if all members or only admins can pin a message.