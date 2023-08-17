“When will you mature as a human being” – Afia Schwarzenegger fires Kennedy Agyapong

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian socialite and comedienne, Queen Afia Schwarzenegger has served it hot to Member of Parliament for the hood people of Assin South, Honorable Kennedy Agyapong.

The two has been on the neck of each other for some time now and this latest outbreak comes as no surprise to netizens who knows what the duo can do for trends.

This latest feud comes off after the member of parliament vying to be elected as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP sat for an interview with Citi TV and made claims that he does not know the comedienne and as a matter of fact, got to know her when she some time ago threw jabs at him.

This revelations didn’t sit well with Afia who took to social media to rebut the claim saying, she met with the honorable member of parliament even before he had dreams of contesting for presidential elections and she remembers telling him to check himself as he is his own enemy.

“Your own enemy is yourself” she stated.

