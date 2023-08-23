“When you see me, RUN” – Failed boxer, Firestick threatens Strongman (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Failed Ghanaian boxer and current fashionista, Firestick, has threatened rapper Strongman Burner for saying he had a failed boxing career which isn’t a lie.

The former boxer issued the threat to the rapper during a Twitter Space conversation where Strongman expressed concerns about firestick making it a norm to always criticize people, especially musicians for their choice of fashion sense even though his fashion choices aren’t that impressive.

Strongman stressed on the fact that Firestick had a failed boxing career but is now doing well in fashion business and so he should tone down on the way he criticizes others because they may also be at their low points just as he was in his boxing career.

“We all saw it when you tried boxing and it didn’t work for you. But we all knew it was normal to fail. Now you went into fashion. Can’t you see you’re doing well there? So maybe if someone is on his low side, don’t be too harsh on the person. Reduce the tempo at which you fire the person.” Strongman admonished Firestick.

The former boxer however, wasn’t happy with strongman’s comments and lost his cool.

He dared strongman to repeat same words and show him the same energy he is exhibiting on the Twitter Space when their paths cross.

“Show me the same energy. When you see me, show me this same energy. Any day our paths will cross, just show me this same energy.” Firestick threatened strongman.

The rapper didn’t let the threat slide though as he responded “What will you do? What at all can you do? Foolish boy, you always describe people’s outfits as banku ‘fake’ but you are angry for being criticized”.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/mBWwzej_MW/?mibextid=K8Wfd2