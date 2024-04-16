type here...
Where were you when “Ashawo nii” Asamoah Gyan was helping Stonebwoy- Frafrahemaa questions Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
Controversial Ghanaian Tiktoker, Frafrahemaa has descended heavily on self-acclaimed Africa’s dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

Frafrahemaa has attributed Shatta Wale’s continuous attacks on Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy to enviness.

According to Frafrahemaa in a viral self-recorded video, Shatta Wale is envious of Stonebvwoy’s success as a musician.

She claims Shatta Wale started doing music before Stonebwoy, but Stonebwoy has gone farther than the Shatta Movement boss in terms of music.

As she continues to address the Shatta Wale- Stonebwoy brouhaha, Frafrahemaa dragged former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan, labeling him a chronic womanizer.

According to Frafrahemaa, when Stonebwoy was involved in a near-fatal accident, it was the former Black Stars captain who supported him, even though Shatta Wale was there.

Source:Ghpage

