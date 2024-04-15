Where were you when I was stealing cars at the age of 14?- Shatta Wale fires Stonebwoy again

- Advertisement -

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has returned to fire some shots at his rival Stonebwoy and some Ghanaians who rained insults on him.

Shatta Wale claims Ghanaians support Stonebwoy, without knowing that the latter is deadly behind the scenes.

According to him, many empathize with Stonebwoy because of his disability, however, Stonebwoy does things even people without disability cannot do.

The musician cited an instance where Stonebwoy, who many people think is a disabled person pulled a gun at him when they were having a misunderstanding.

To the self-acclaimed Africa’s dancehall King, Stonebwoy is not on his level, age-wise and talent-wise.

Shatta Wale shockingly disclosed that at age 14 when he was stealing cars Stonebwoy was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, the “On God” hitmaker is yet to respond to the insults and allegations leveled against him by former confidant of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi.