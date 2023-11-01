“Where’s Ati Zigi?”; Ghanaians ask as CAF releases Goalkeeper of the Year nominees

- Advertisement -

Fans of black star number 1 goalkeeper have requested the whereabouts of Lawrence Ati Zigi after CAF released the 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year Award nominee list.

The fans have challenged CAF for leaving out the country’s No.1 goalkeeper, Ati Zigi from the Goalkeeper of the Year Award nominee list citing his tremendous deeds in the year under review.

The nominee list as released by CAF comprised ten goalkeepers having no Ghanaian making the list.

The official list is topped by Andre Onana of Cameron, Yassine Bounou of Morocco, and Edouard Mendy from Senegal.

Does this go ahead to confirm that our goalkeepers are not living up to par on the international front?