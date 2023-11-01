type here...
Subscribe
GhPagePolitics“Where's Ati Zigi?”; Ghanaians ask as CAF releases Goalkeeper of the Year...
Politics

“Where’s Ati Zigi?”; Ghanaians ask as CAF releases Goalkeeper of the Year nominees

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Fans of black star number 1 goalkeeper have requested the whereabouts of Lawrence Ati Zigi after CAF released the 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year Award nominee list.

The fans have challenged CAF for leaving out the country’s No.1 goalkeeper, Ati Zigi from the Goalkeeper of the Year Award nominee list citing his tremendous deeds in the year under review.

The nominee list as released by CAF comprised ten goalkeepers having no Ghanaian making the list.

The official list is topped by Andre Onana of Cameron, Yassine Bounou of Morocco, and Edouard Mendy from Senegal.

Does this go ahead to confirm that our goalkeepers are not living up to par on the international front?

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
2.6mph
20 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways