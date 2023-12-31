Which country celebrates New Year first?: Meet the first and last country to enter 2024

- Advertisement -

Bidding farewell to 2023, countries around the world is gearing to welcome the next year.

As the countdown begins, fireworks, and celebrations mark the entry of another new year as the clock strikes midnight on December 31. Kiribati, is the first country to welcome New Year 2024.

Kiribati, an island country in Oceania, made up of atolls had three time zones. The 33 atolls that make up Kiribati, occupy nearly 4,000km in the equatorial Pacific from east to west and more than 2,000km from north to south.

New Zealand and Australia have begun welcoming in 2024 as the world starts to celebrate the New Year.

Thousands gathered at the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, to ring in 2024, the first major city in the world to celebrate the new year at 11am GMT.

At around 1pm GMT, the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia lit up for its renowned midnight fireworks display and light show viewed annually by around 425 million people worldwide.

Japan, South and North Korea are next on the list, welcoming it in around 3pm GMT, followed by China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines at 4pm UK time.

Before the UK strikes midnight, countries in Asia, South East Asia, the Middle East and Africa will all have marked the special occasion.

The UK will celebrate the New Year at the same time as Portugal, Ireland, Iceland, Ghana, and an hour later than the majority of Europe, including France, Spain and Greece.

The last countries to see 2024 will be North and South America, with two unoccupied US territories — Baker Island and Howland Island – among the final countries to welcome the New Year, along with American Samoa – which will celebrate 11am GMT on Monday.

Nigeria will join other countries across the world to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome the New Year 2024. The trepidation with which Nigerians look to 2024 should not spoil the fun.