White Lady angrily attacks a Security Guard at Kotoka International Aiport – Video

A scene at the Kotoka International Airport earlier today has gone rife on the internet and it has caused a massive uproar and mixed reactions after it surfaced.

The video captured the moment a White Lady (country of origin is unknown) attacked a uniformed security guard in the full glare of the public.

As seen in the viral footage, the angry White Lady for a reason yet to be established first chased the guard around in an attempt to beat him.

When the chase couldn’t yield the preferred result to attack, the lady went to her car and took out heavy metal and threw it at the security guard who smartly dodged.

This whole time while the incident was occurring, some onlookers tried to stop the berserk foreigner but she disregarded all efforts and still went ahead to attack the guard.

Surprisingly, this unfortunate incident happened right in the presence of a police officer who was captured in the video standing unconcerned.

Watch the Video