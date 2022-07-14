type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWhite Lady angrily attacks a Security Guard at Kotoka International Aiport -...
News

White Lady angrily attacks a Security Guard at Kotoka International Aiport – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
White Lady angrily throws heavy metal in an attack to Security Guard at Kotoka International Aiport - Video
White Lady angrily throws heavy metal in an attack to Security Guard at Kotoka International Aiport - Video
- Advertisement -

A scene at the Kotoka International Airport earlier today has gone rife on the internet and it has caused a massive uproar and mixed reactions after it surfaced.

The video captured the moment a White Lady (country of origin is unknown) attacked a uniformed security guard in the full glare of the public.

As seen in the viral footage, the angry White Lady for a reason yet to be established first chased the guard around in an attempt to beat him.

When the chase couldn’t yield the preferred result to attack, the lady went to her car and took out heavy metal and threw it at the security guard who smartly dodged.

This whole time while the incident was occurring, some onlookers tried to stop the berserk foreigner but she disregarded all efforts and still went ahead to attack the guard.

Surprisingly, this unfortunate incident happened right in the presence of a police officer who was captured in the video standing unconcerned.

Watch the Video

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 14, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    74 %
    4.2mph
    75 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    77 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News