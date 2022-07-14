Foreign lady in the viral video assaulting a Kotoka International Airport staff arrested

- Advertisement -

The foreign lady who was seen in a viral video attacking staff at the Kotoka International Airport has been arrested.

The lady was arrested by Police Personnel deployed at the Airport and handed over to the Airport Police Station, Ghana Airport Company Limited broke the news via a post on Facebook.

Giving more details, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) said the attendant subsequently clamped her vehicle but the lady in a rage got down from the car, removed the clamp and threw it at the car park attendant, injuring him in the process.

READ THE FULL REPORT BELOW

Earlier today, an amateur video was circulating on social media capturing a light-skinned woman pursuing a young man.

The angry woman was also seen throwing a piece of equipment at the man before a police officer intervened.