type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsForeign lady in the viral video assaulting a Kotoka International Airport staff...
News

Foreign lady in the viral video assaulting a Kotoka International Airport staff arrested

By Mr. Tabernacle
White Lady angrily throws heavy metal in an attack to Security Guard at Kotoka International Aiport - Video
White Lady angrily throws heavy metal in an attack to Security Guard at Kotoka International Aiport - Video
- Advertisement -

The foreign lady who was seen in a viral video attacking staff at the Kotoka International Airport has been arrested.

The lady was arrested by Police Personnel deployed at the Airport and handed over to the Airport Police Station, Ghana Airport Company Limited broke the news via a post on Facebook.

Giving more details, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) said the attendant subsequently clamped her vehicle but the lady in a rage got down from the car, removed the clamp and threw it at the car park attendant, injuring him in the process.

READ THE FULL REPORT BELOW

Earlier today, an amateur video was circulating on social media capturing a light-skinned woman pursuing a young man.

The angry woman was also seen throwing a piece of equipment at the man before a police officer intervened.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 14, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    75.5 ° F
    75.5 °
    75.5 °
    86 %
    2.8mph
    41 %
    Thu
    76 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    77 °
    Sun
    78 °
    Mon
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News