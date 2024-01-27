Who is Josh Bolma: The real face mistaken as Safo Newman in viral photo with Mohammed Kudus -PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

Joshua Bolma born on 10 April 2002 is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for the New England Revolution.

Bolma was born in Accra, Ghana but moved to the United States after graduating from the Rising Stars of Africa Academy in Ghana and was awarded a scholarship to attend the South Kent High School in Connecticut.

He attended the University of Maryland where he played soccer for the Maryland Terrapins and was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 and earned First Team All-Big Ten honors as both a freshman and sophomore.

RELATED STORY: Old Photo of Safo Newman and Mohammed Kudus pops up on social media, stirs reactions – PHOTOS

He was also only the fourth player in Maryland history to earn multiple first-team All-Big Ten honors.

As an electric attacking player, Josh Bolma announced himself to the college soccer world with four goals, four assists and a Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award in his debut season.

Bolma has combined his tremendous dribbling skills with an eye for goal that made him one of the best offensive threats in college soccer over two seasons.

Mostly deployed as a winger in his Maryland career, Bolma can provide width on both flanks and is adept at cutting inside, especially from the left onto his right foot to create danger. He has also played as a No. 10 in his career.

He is the son of George and Dorcas Bolma and has five siblings: Judith, Grace, Caleb, Stephen and Priscilla

He appeared in the Ghana Youth National Team set up.

Josh Bolma has been mistaken as Safo Newman, a rising music star in Ghana in a viral photo making rounds on social media.

In the photo, Josh could be captured with Ghana’s star boy, Mohammed Kudus and Majeed Ashimeru but his resemblance with Safo Newman could be faulted with the now viral photo.