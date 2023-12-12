Who is Neon Brown and why is it trending on TikTok? – Details

- Advertisement -

What does Neon Brown mean on Tiktok?

TikTokers are coming together to express shock and horror at an account that seems to have bypassed TikTok’s adult content filters for over 24 hours.

“Don’t search Neon Brown” began trending on December 10th, 2023, with TikTokers making memes and reaction videos about the account, with some even calling back to a similar incident that occurred nearly a year ago.

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you might have seen a “Neon Brown” comment. Here’s an example of a comment, “Don’t search Neon Brown”.

These types of comments are known as “Don’t search x” or “Don’t search for x”.

These comments are meant to be reverse psychology to bait you into searching for the term on TikTok.

When you search for it, inappropriate, crude, or obscene materials will usually show up.

As horrified TikTokers warned other users to stay away from the content, the account, which was active for a day, generated massive interest simply by engaging their curiosity through reactions and memes suggesting they avoid the page.

In a few hours, people began to swarm accounts, warning others not to watch the NSFW content posted by the account.

How “Don’t Search Neon Brown” began trending online

Crude NSFW content posted by the account @neon.brown1 has sparked a new trend online after horrified users began making memes and reaction videos, warning others to “Don’t search Neon Brown.”

While TikTok moderators are usually adept at moderating adult content, this account managed to bypass the guidelines for a few hours.

How Did People Find Neon Brown’s Account?

On December 10th, TikTokers began making videos telling each other not to google Neon Brown on TikTok.

These videos ranged from memes to reaction videos, as seen in a post by @beathizmeat that used a Smiling Buck Tooth Emoji meme, and a similar post by @untitled_poster.