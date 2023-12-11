Who Is Shalimar Abbiusi?; Biography, Age, Nationality, Career and Net Worth

- Advertisement -

It’s no doubt peeps are curious about the latest internet sensation and wanting to know the answer to ‘who exactly Shallie Abbiusi is’ after her arrest over went viral days ago following her involvement with “The New Force” trending video.

Shalimar Abbiusi is a professional Belgian Tv personality, model and a former international Beauty queen.

Shallie Abbiusi Biography

Shallie Abbiusi is a multi-award-winning reality show personality best recognised for her presenting skills on Belgian television shows.

She began her television career at a young age, winning numerous awards in Belgium before moving on to modelling.

Abbiusi received her education in Belgium, where she graduated as a Biomedical lab Technician and worked for a Medical lab for more than 5 years.

At the age of 18, Abbiusi represented his home country as a worldwide beauty queen all over the world, impressing fans with her beauty and curvaceous body.

How old is Shalimar Abbiusi?

The beauty Queen turn politician is 30 years old as she was born on June 24, 1993 in Belgium.

Is Shalimar Abbiusi married and who is her husband?

Shalimar is currently not married. She may be dating tho but there is no details to that effect.

Who are Shalimar Abbiusi’s Parents?

She was born to half Begian half Italian parents. however, much is not known about her father and mother since se has not shared anything related to her about them.

Shalimar Abbiusi’s arrest

Shalimar Abbiusi was arrested on December 7, 2023, by the Ghana Immigration Services in connection to her Newforce video appearance, which had gone viral.

In the video, she portrayed the spokesperson for a newly introduced political party, drawing significant attention from Ghanaians.

The arrest was prompted by an invitation from the Head of the National Enforcement Section at the Immigration Headquarters, addressing concerns about her immigration status.

Investigations revealed that Abbiusi arrived in Ghana on September 4, 2017, through the Kotoka International Airport and claimed residency as a student at the Ghana Christian University College in 2018.

Shalimar Abbiusi’s bailout and release

According to a report issued on Monday, December 11, Shalimar Abbiusi was charged at the Kaneshie District Court with violating section 52 (1) (i) of the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573), especially “Obtaining a Student Permit by False Declaration.”

She was released on GH20,000 bond after pleading innocent and was ordered to report to the Ghana Immigration Service three times a week.