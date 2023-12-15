Who’s he?, I don’t know any rapper called Medikal – M.anifest

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest has stirred the beef pot after surprisingly claiming during a visit recent interview on Hitz FM, that he doesn’t know who Medikal is.

This comes up after a song on Medikal’s Planning and Plotting album is said to be a diss track aimed at him M.anifest.

According to him, he and MDK don’t know each other; hence, there could be no issue between the two of them when they have probably not crossed paths before.

The multiple award winning rapper added that he hadn’t even listened to Medikal’s album ‘Planning & Plotting’ as he had no familiarity with him.

“I didn’t listen to the album. I don’t even know about that. How can I have a problem when we don’t even know each other? he told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.