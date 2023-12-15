type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWho’s he?, I don’t know any rapper called Medikal - M.anifest
Entertainment

Who’s he?, I don’t know any rapper called Medikal – M.anifest

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest has stirred the beef pot after surprisingly claiming during a visit recent interview on Hitz FM, that he doesn’t know who Medikal is.

This comes up after a song on Medikal’s Planning and Plotting album is said to be a diss track aimed at him M.anifest.

According to him, he and MDK don’t know each other; hence, there could be no issue between the two of them when they have probably not crossed paths before.

The multiple award winning rapper added that he hadn’t even listened to Medikal’s album ‘Planning & Plotting’ as he had no familiarity with him.

“I didn’t listen to the album. I don’t even know about that. How can I have a problem when we don’t even know each other? he told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Friday, December 15, 2023
Accra
haze
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
73 %
1.3mph
2 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways