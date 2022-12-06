- Advertisement -

A young lady has shared her motivation for dating men old enough to be her father.

According to her, she would not advise girls to date boys their age because they offer nothing in these relationships.

Speaking in a video, the lady said she decided to date older men or sugar daddies for monetary purposes which younger guys can not offer.

She stated that a guy her age cannot give her GHC10,000 for her birthday meanwhile sugar daddies are always ready to pay more than that.

“I would never advise my fellow ladies to date men their age because they offer nothing. I date sugar daddies because I can at least receive ghc10,000 on my birthday. That is the best decision,” she said.