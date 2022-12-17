Rapper Pappy Kojo has opened up about being gay.

According to him, he has been asked the question about his sexuality so many times that he felt it was time to let the world know.

Speaking on Joy Prime with host KMJ, Pappy Kojo cheekily said he only dates women as a cover-up because “I am gay.”

The “Akwaaba” hitmaker maintained that he has been bombarded with the question about whether he is gay or not.

According to him, although he had said for the umpteenth time that he was straight and only dated women, many out there do not believe him.