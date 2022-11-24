“Why I have turned down Sarkodie’s feature requests” – Nasty C opens up

- Advertisement -

South African rapper Nasty C has opened up about why he has refused to work on a project with rapper Sarkodie.

According to him, his decision to turn down two feature requests from Sarkodie hinged on the fact that he had been disrespected in the past and had taken it to heart.

Speaking ahead of his album and why he does seem to click with Sarkodie, Nasty C said his handshake requests were turned down when he first met him.

In a rap verse, Nasty C intimated that he felt disrespected at the time, and even though he did not take it so seriously, that was the reason he turned down collaboration requests.

“When I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand. I’m not too proud to say I still feel offended… I will never give that man a verse, and I am glad I stuck to my plan. Two requests over the years, I declined them both,” Nasty C rapped.

Nasty C added that working with Sarkodie would be his biggest regret. Also, when he said Sarkodie was one of the best rappers when he came to Accra, his statements were twisted.