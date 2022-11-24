type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Why I have turned down Sarkodie's feature requests" - Nasty C opens...
Entertainment

“Why I have turned down Sarkodie’s feature requests” – Nasty C opens up

By Albert
- Advertisement -

South African rapper Nasty C has opened up about why he has refused to work on a project with rapper Sarkodie.

According to him, his decision to turn down two feature requests from Sarkodie hinged on the fact that he had been disrespected in the past and had taken it to heart.

Speaking ahead of his album and why he does seem to click with Sarkodie, Nasty C said his handshake requests were turned down when he first met him.

In a rap verse, Nasty C intimated that he felt disrespected at the time, and even though he did not take it so seriously, that was the reason he turned down collaboration requests.

“When I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand. I’m not too proud to say I still feel offended… I will never give that man a verse, and I am glad I stuck to my plan. Two requests over the years, I declined them both,” Nasty C rapped.

Nasty C added that working with Sarkodie would be his biggest regret. Also, when he said Sarkodie was one of the best rappers when he came to Accra, his statements were twisted.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, November 24, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.2mph
    40 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News