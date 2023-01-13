type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Why I prefer to date older women or sugar mummies" - Kweku...
Entertainment

“Why I prefer to date older women or sugar mummies” – Kweku Darlington

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer Kweku Darlington prefers older women to the crop of young girls when he wants to go into an amorous relationship.

According to him, older women, or what many call “sugar mummies,” have a special place in his heart, which is why he always draws nearer to them.

Explaining the reason for her choice, The 27-year-old rapper said, unlike young girls, older women do not cause much stress and are reliable sources of happiness.

Kweku Darlington stated that he prefers older women because he does not want to face the difficulties that young girls bring, which could harm his career.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Kweku Darlington said:

The older women are looking for nothing more than fun, and since I take great pleasure in doing so, I regard them as an ideal match.

“Dating a younger person is stressful since you may experience many disruptions that may have an impact on your work.”

“I choose to spend time with older people because they provide a secure sanctuary for me.”

The ‘Sika Ab Fie” hitmaker added that he is single but not currently searching.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, January 13, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    1.9mph
    95 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News