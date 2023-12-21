Why is Pastor TD Jakes Trending on Twitter and TikTok? Is he a secret power bottom to Diddy?

- Advertisement -

What is the relationship between Pastor TD Jakes and Diddy?

The scrutiny around T.D. Jakes isn’t new. Even before the recent controversies, eyebrows were raised about his unorthodox conduct as a pastor.

His emphasis on wealth, penchant for celebrity company, and particularly close bond with Diddy fueled whispers about more than just a spiritual connection.

Their friendship traces back to the days of Diddy’s relationship with Kim Porter, culminating in T.D. Jakes officiating at Kim’s funeral.

Yet, questions lingered about T.D. Jakes’s regular appearances at Diddy’s notorious parties, renowned for their extravagance and alleged wild happenings.

Pastor TD Jakes Power Bottom Rumor refers to a rumor about American pastor TD Jakes being involved in allegations of sexual abuse against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs trafficking charges and also leaked messages on TikTok exposing the pastor for being secretly a gay “power bottom.”

The rumor sparked an expressive number of reactions, debates and ironic memes on Twitter / X and TikTok.

Origin of TD Jakes Power Bottom

On December 20th, 2023, TikTok[1] user @jusnene posted a video alleging that R&B singer Sean “Diddy” Combs and his ex-wife Cassie handed over evidence, including Kim Porter’s burner phone, to Federal agents.

The creator explains that some of the evidence allegedly implicates Christian pastor TD Jakes, known for being a longtime friend of the singer’s family, as secretly a gay “power bottom,” and supposedly an email revealing Jakes’s alleged sexual encounters with multiple men at Combs’ gatherings.

The TikTok video amassed over 1.3 million plays and 182,000 likes in a day.

Despite that settlement, another TikToker MYEi$HiA, posted a video about a month later, which showed up on X, formerly Twitter, alleging that Cassie has turned over additional evidence to the FBI related to the case — here’s where TD Jakes enters the chat.

It’s important to note that TikToker MYEi$HiA’s claims on TikTok are unsubstantiated, and should be considered hearsay.

According to MYEi$HiA’s post, however, Cassie turned over evidence to the FBI, including tapes of Diddy’s sex parties and a burner phone from Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from a lung infection.

MYEi$HiA then played an audio recording of an unidentified male voice alleging TD Jakes — a known Diddy associate — was seen on some of those tapes participating in Diddy’s sex parties, engaging in explicit sex acts.