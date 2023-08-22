type here...
“Why must you pay people to attack me and lie on an innocent politician” – Tracey Boakye slams Ayisha Modi (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
After a long hiatus following the rants of Ghanaian socialite and ‘national sponsor’, Ayisha Modi, Tracey Boakye has finally responded in a sublime way through her instagram post few hours ago.

Recall GhPage.com reported on a story concerning Ayisha Modi and several allegations she piled on the head and name of the Ghanaian Actress, looking at the caption of a post we just sighted on the official instagram handle of Tracey, it looks as if we’ll have a long week ahead.

“… take back your monies from those you’ve paid to attack me, and lie on an innocent politician”, a part of Tracey Boakye’s caption stated. She further went on to urge Ayisha to provide evidence to her claims so as to get the trust of Ghanaians.

As reported by GhPage, an insider revealed to the news outlets that Ayisha Modi has been paid by certain government officials to attack Tracey Boakye so as to divert attention from the trending Cecilia Dapaah scandal.

Per the caption on the recent post, Tracey is rubbishing the claims of Ayisha Modi telling her that “this type of politics is old fashioned’.

See the post below

