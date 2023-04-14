Why Raz & Afla’s ‘The Circle EP’ is a Grammy-worthy masterpiece

- Advertisement -

The Circle EP by Raz & Afla is a testament to their talent and dedication to creating timeless music that is both authentic and forward-thinking.

The EP features diverse tracks that seamlessly blend traditional African rhythms with modern electronic beats. From the catchy hooks to the intricate melodies, every aspect of the EP has been meticulously crafted to create an immersive listening experience.

It is clear that Raz & Afla have taken the music industry by storm with their unique sound and undeniable talent. Their Grammy-worthy EP is a testament to the power of music to transcend cultural boundaries and bring people together. As they continue to create groundbreaking music, there is no doubt that they will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of music.

What sets Raz & Afla apart from other artists is their ability to create culturally relevant and commercially appealing music. They have managed to strike the perfect balance between honouring their African roots and incorporating contemporary sounds that resonate with a global audience. This has earned them critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase that eagerly anticipates their next release.

Below is the link to stream ‘The Circle EP’:

The Circle EP by Raz & Afla

Raz & Afla is a musical duo that has taken the world by storm with their unique blend of African and electronic music. Their latest release, which is a Grammy standard project, has been hailed for its innovative sound and impressive production quality. No wonder the duo has gained a massive following, including some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Originally from Tel Aviv, Raz has been based in London for most of his adult life. He is an award-winning, multi-platinum producer; his repertoire includes a broad range of solo electronic music productions while also lending his refined ear to composing and producing for other artists including Basement Jaxx, Sam Lee’s Mercury-nominated album and Lamar, among many more. He doubles as the owner of Fossil Studios and a keen experimentalist who thrives on diversity, Raz brings a wealth of studio experience and intimate knowledge of electronic music to the duo’s collective offering.

Afla’s Ghanaian heritage permeates into everything he does, invoking the deep ancestral roots of his homeland. His background as a session musician for artists such as Ginger Baker, Sun Ra, Oren Marshall, Osibisa, Ibibio Sound Machine, and Tony Allen, also shared festival stages with the likes of George Clinton, Gabrielle, Nile Rogers, Kool and the Gang and Coldplay and later, as a dancer, embodies his lineage. Working with Sadler’s Wells and The Royal Festival Hall is among his many proud achievements to date.