By now, you probably may have heard the buzz about Wizkid’s failure to show up for a concert in Ghana that has sparked outrage on social media.
The Nigerian superstar was the headline act for the event dubbed “Wizkid Live” at the Accra Sports Stadium.
But what exactly may have compelled the musician to disregard his fans who had turned up in their numbers to see him on stage?
GHPage has gathered that Wizkid, as part of his contractual agreement with the organisers, agreed to perform only if the stadium is was full to capacity.
But it appears he quickly pulled out in the dying minutes after the turn out for the event was unimaginally lower than expected.
It’s unsurprising this happened because tickets for the event were so outrageous that patrons and fans, predominantly Ghanaians in dire economic crisis, could not afford them.
General Admission tickets for the event cost 250GHC, VIP tickets cost 600GHC, and Golden Circle tickets will cost 3000GHC. Yet fans did not get value for their money.
Entertainment journalist Olele Salvador, who played a huge role in promoting the event, took to Twitter to throw more light on the fiasco.