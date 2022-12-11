type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHere's why Wizkid allegedly missed his show at Ghana Stadium
Entertainment

Here’s why Wizkid allegedly missed his show at Ghana Stadium

By Kweku Derrick
Wizkid concert Accra
- Advertisement -

By now, you probably may have heard the buzz about Wizkid’s failure to show up for a concert in Ghana that has sparked outrage on social media.

The Nigerian superstar was the headline act for the event dubbed “Wizkid Live” at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But what exactly may have compelled the musician to disregard his fans who had turned up in their numbers to see him on stage?

GHPage has gathered that Wizkid, as part of his contractual agreement with the organisers, agreed to perform only if the stadium is was full to capacity.

But it appears he quickly pulled out in the dying minutes after the turn out for the event was unimaginally lower than expected.

It’s unsurprising this happened because tickets for the event were so outrageous that patrons and fans, predominantly Ghanaians in dire economic crisis, could not afford them.

General Admission tickets for the event cost 250GHC, VIP tickets cost 600GHC, and Golden Circle tickets will cost 3000GHC. Yet fans did not get value for their money.

Entertainment journalist Olele Salvador, who played a huge role in promoting the event, took to Twitter to throw more light on the fiasco.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, December 11, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News