By now, you probably may have heard the buzz about Wizkid’s failure to show up for a concert in Ghana that has sparked outrage on social media.

The Nigerian superstar was the headline act for the event dubbed “Wizkid Live” at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But what exactly may have compelled the musician to disregard his fans who had turned up in their numbers to see him on stage?

This certainly will go down as the worst ever music concert to be held in this country.. herhh squad bore oo.. Big Wiz no show up, the whole thing scatter.. mic, sound, light?. Instead of Wizkid, we had Dj Tunez and Pocolee.eiii #WizkidLiveAccra #WizkidLive #WizkidLiveInAccra pic.twitter.com/Ummy2N1yuD — Starboy On Metro TV???? (@DessyFayden) December 11, 2022

GHPage has gathered that Wizkid, as part of his contractual agreement with the organisers, agreed to perform only if the stadium is was full to capacity.

But it appears he quickly pulled out in the dying minutes after the turn out for the event was unimaginally lower than expected.

I understand promoter had to fill the stadium before he performs but they couldn't get that done. He bounced quickly and fans were left to enjoy DJs and few local acts. No respect of fans charley. #WizkidLiveAccra https://t.co/pdURslSDJO — Ismail Akwei (@akweiakwei) December 11, 2022

It’s unsurprising this happened because tickets for the event were so outrageous that patrons and fans, predominantly Ghanaians in dire economic crisis, could not afford them.

General Admission tickets for the event cost 250GHC, VIP tickets cost 600GHC, and Golden Circle tickets will cost 3000GHC. Yet fans did not get value for their money.

Entertainment journalist Olele Salvador, who played a huge role in promoting the event, took to Twitter to throw more light on the fiasco.

So although Wizkid had come to town for the sole purpose of this concert, word had gotten to him about the true situation on the ground. The one question that started going around was “if you were Wizkid, would you show up?” — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???? (@OleleSalvador) December 11, 2022