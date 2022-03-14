- Advertisement -

On Monday, Abba Kyari, the wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Abba Kyari, passed out in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

A video posted online shows a group of people bringing the woman from the courtroom downstairs to the Federal court’s door, where she was loaded into a car and driven to the hospital for medical treatment.

DCP Abba’s wife, according to reports, slumped on the ground following the trial. Justice Emeka Nwite postponed a decision on applications submitted by DCP Kyari and six other people accused of drug trafficking to be released on bail awaiting the outcome of the case against them.

The wife, who was wearing a black hijab, collapsed to the floor after learning that her husband’s bail petition had been denied, while armed NDLEA agents took Kyari and others away from the courthouse.

Meanwhile, N4.2 billion naira has been traced in the account of DCP Abba Kyari, according to sources.