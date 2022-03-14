type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWife of Abba Kyari collapses in court
News

Wife of Abba Kyari collapses in court

By Qwame Benedict
Wife of Abba Kyari collapses in court
Wife of Abba Kyari
- Advertisement -

On Monday, Abba Kyari, the wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Abba Kyari, passed out in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

A video posted online shows a group of people bringing the woman from the courtroom downstairs to the Federal court’s door, where she was loaded into a car and driven to the hospital for medical treatment.

DCP Abba’s wife, according to reports, slumped on the ground following the trial. Justice Emeka Nwite postponed a decision on applications submitted by DCP Kyari and six other people accused of drug trafficking to be released on bail awaiting the outcome of the case against them.

The wife, who was wearing a black hijab, collapsed to the floor after learning that her husband’s bail petition had been denied, while armed NDLEA agents took Kyari and others away from the courthouse.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, N4.2 billion naira has been traced in the account of DCP Abba Kyari, according to sources.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 14, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    85.6 ° F
    85.6 °
    85.6 °
    64 %
    3mph
    81 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News