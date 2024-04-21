type here...
My wife does not allow me to sleep with her- an 88-year-old man reveals

By Ghana Razak
An 88-year-old man has brought to social media his marital issues.

Speaking on Sompa FM, the man claims his 84-year-old wife does not allow him to sleep with her.

When asked if he has the strength to sleep with a woman at his age, the old man said even at age 90 he can still sleep with a woman just like a youngster.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that anytime his wife gives him the go-ahead to sleep with her, his penis does not erect.

He noted that this has been happening for some time now and he does not understand what is going on.

Source:Ghpage

