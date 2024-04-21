My wife does not allow me to sleep with her- an 88-year-old man reveals

- Advertisement -

An 88-year-old man has brought to social media his marital issues.

Speaking on Sompa FM, the man claims his 84-year-old wife does not allow him to sleep with her.

When asked if he has the strength to sleep with a woman at his age, the old man said even at age 90 he can still sleep with a woman just like a youngster.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that anytime his wife gives him the go-ahead to sleep with her, his penis does not erect.

He noted that this has been happening for some time now and he does not understand what is going on.