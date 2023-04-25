- Advertisement -

A spine-chilling story of how a wife and mother of two absconded to the United States with her husband’s prior knowledge has been shared by a Nigerian lawyer close to the family.

The barrister named Bolanle Cole took to Twitter to reveal that the woman blocked her husband’s contact to prevent him from reaching them after she landed in the US with the kids.

In a lengthy post, Bolanle said the man found out about his wife’s plans two days before the departure date and asked for his counsel.

According to the lawyer, the confused husband called him before his wife traveled and he advised the man to let her go, but it was when she reached the United States that she blocked his number.

He wrote; “Wife applied and got US visa with their two kids without the knowledge of the husband.

Husband got to know two days before departure, the husband called and I advised to let them go. Wife got to US and blocked the husband’s phone contacts. Our generation.”

In contemporary times, similar stories about marriage and relationships are being shared by both men and women on social media daily basis, leaving many single folks scared to commit.