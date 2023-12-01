type here...
Wife catches husband in bed with her best friend two days after their anniversary

By Qwame Benedict
A wife has been left dumbfounded after seeing her husband in bed with her best friend a few days after their marriage anniversary.

According to the woman, her husband informed her two days after their anniversary that he would return late from work.

He explained that her husband was a university lecturer so she understood his situation after he gave her that explanation.

A gossip bird whispered to her that her husband was in a hotel with another woman prompting her to go and check for herself.

Surprisingly, she met her husband in bed with her best friend and worse of all that friend was present during the marriage anniversary they had.

The video available shows the moment his wife together with a friend barged into their hotel room to meet them enjoying themselves on the bed.

Her best friend who was naked quickly ran to hide while the man approached his wife pleading for mercy.

Source:GhPage

