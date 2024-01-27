Wife curses sidechick to death for snatching her husband; Duabo now working on the lady (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian wife has cursed her husband’s sidechick who has gotten pregnant to death for destroying her marriage.

According to the woman who made an appearance on Aunty Naa’s show, she called the lady to warn her to stay away from her husband but all fell on deaf ears.

Because Josephine insisted that she wasn’t dating the married man and Beatrice is just making a false accusation about her

The wife, Beatrice who couldn’t take it any longer after calling Josephine on several occasions to warn her to stay away from her hubby decided to curse her with several river gods.

Now, the curses have started working on the lady as her stomach and feet have all swollen.

