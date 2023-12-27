Wife cuts off husband’s joy stick for cheating on her with her 15-year-old niece; flush it in toilet

- Advertisement -

In a shocking incident that unfolded recently in Brazil, a 39-year-old man has become the victim of his wife’s wrath after she discovered his alleged infidelity with her 15-year-old niece.

The 34-year-old woman, whose identity has not been disclosed yet resorted to extreme measures by severing off her husband’s genitalia and disposing of it in a toilet.

Following the incident, the woman voluntarily surrendered herself to the police in Atibaia, a city near Sao Paulo where how she lured her husband into bed under false pretences.

The woman said she teased him into getting into bed with her but instead of giving him a taste of the forbidden fruit she tied his arms and legs to the bed. She then proceeded to pull out a razor and sliced off his manhood.

After taking a snap of the severed organ, she then dumped it into the toilet and flushed it away. When she handed herself to the police last Friday she confessed that she had flushed it away because she had ‘heard that it was possible to reattach it.’