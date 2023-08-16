type here...
Wife finds husband’s passport at home while cleaning after he supposedly travelled to Dubai

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
woman cleaning husband passport
A Nigerian man has had his cover blown after supposedly flying to Dubai for a business endeavour without his travelling passport.

The cheating husband informed his wife a week ago that he was travelling to the UAE, only for her to find his international passport at home.

According to Martin Okorowu – a tweep and neighbour who shared the story on Twitter – the woman found the passport while she was cleaning the house.

“My neighbor travelled to Dubai for about a week now. Yesterday, his wife was cleaning d house and found his International Passport. Wahala dey oooh,” he tweeted.

That woman has been left feeling betrayed and heartbroken after finding out that her husband lied about his travel plans.

Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

See the post below

A tweep commented; Let him tell her, these days your passport details and visa are store as QR code. Once they scan the code on your smart phone, you are good to go. However, as a precaution, he should have his helmet and breast shield while making this explanation.

Source:GHPage

