Woman gets pregnant for her gateman after husband travelled to Dubai to hustle and make money

A gateman has found himself in trouble after impregnating the wife of his boss.

According to the boss, he had travelled to Dubai to hustle for his family and that was the period that his gateman got the chance to get his wife pregnant.

He continued they had been married for barely a year and he has to come and witness this shocking incident.

The husband disclosed that he noticed his wife was having an affair with his gateman after he had left the country some eight months ago.

He added that he returned back home only to notice that his wife was five months pregnant when he has been away for more than eight months.

The man who is in tears also mentioned that a lot of people have been coming to advise him to forgive his wife but he is finding it difficult to forgive her because he knows he will always think about it when he sees the child.

The husband in a post talking about the issue stated that he has never cheated on his wife and has no intention to cheat on her despite giving him a reason to do that.

He shared: “What advice can you give a man who left his wife and travelled to Dubai for greener pasture?

He spent 8 months before coming back only to find out that her wife is already sleeping with our gateman.

To the extent that she is already 5 months pregnant. People are telling me to forgive her but seeing that child will always remind me of the affairs.

I have never cheated on her even with all the temptation I face daily.

I started self-help with my hand just to reduce the urge in order not to cheat on her cos I love her so much.

What advice do you have for me? Our marriage is not up to a year.”