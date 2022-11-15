Wife of Hajia4real’s alleged fraud boyfriend files for divorce

- Advertisement -

News about Hajia4Real/ Mona 4Real born Mona Faiz Montrage has been dominating online news portals over her reported arrested by the UK police over her alleged involvement in an $8 million fraud.

According to the report, she was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, over the shady deal during her recent stay in the United States. Hajia4Real has already been banned from the United States.

Following the news, one person whose name has been mentioned most in linking to Hajia4Real’s case is one Richard Nii-Armah Quaye. He is said to be the fraud boyfriend of the socialite.

Richard is the founder and CEO of Quick Angels Limited. He also doubles as the Board chairman of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Ltd.

He describes himself on his Instagram bio as an “Entrepreneur and Angel Investor with diversified business interest in Ghana & Africa”

It is also said that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye funds the expensive lifestyle of Hajia4Real and is behind her in the alleged frauding business she has been arrested over in the United States last Friday.

According to another intel, Richard has run away back to Ghana just after his alleged lover Hajia4Real was arrested. He has run and gone into hiding to save his head from the shame that is hovering.

Not only that, Richards’ beautiful wife has filed for divorce after she came got to know the ‘relationship’ between her husband and Hajia4Real. The information further hints that Richard’s children with his wife are homeless now.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW