- Advertisement -

The wife of the late Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye has placed an embargo on his funeral after obtaining an injunction from a court.

Prior to his death on February 21, 2023, the leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church who suffered a stroke accused his wife Obaa Yaa Asantewaa and family of denying him medical care.

During this period, a lot of controversies reared their ugly heads including one where CCTV footage showed her slapping a church elder in a dispute over offertory.

Following the devastating news of Rev. Boakye’s demise, his family held a press conference at the church premises to brief the media.

While interacting with the media, one of the nieces of Rev. Boakye made some remarks which suggested that the man of God’s wife should be blamed for his death.

Just when she was about to elaborate on her remarks, she got possessed by the holy spirit and was immediately whisked away by some other family members present.

Mrs Boakye was subsequently banned from attending her husband’s funeral slated for August 5 and performing any widowhood rites after she failed to appear before Otumfour Osei Tutu’s Ankobiahene when she was invited.

According to the elders, Obaa Yaa Asantewaa was invited for a meeting by the Ankobiahene for them to settle their difference before the late preacher can be laid to rest.

However, on the day of the meeting she failed to turn up and as well never bothered to explain her absence from the planned meeting forcing the Ankobiahene to ban her.

A new development arising from the differences among the family of Rev. Boakye has seen his mortal remains placed under injunction in court.

This means no member of the family can claim the body nor can his burial take place until all pending issues in the family are legally resolved.