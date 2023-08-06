- Advertisement -

The funeral of the late Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye took place Saturday, August 5, 2023, as scheduled despite an injunction placed on the ceremony by a court.

The family of the late founder of Resurrection Power New Generation Church have been in dispute ever since he died about a month ago over some unexplained internal issues.

The wife of the preacher Mrs Margret Boakye, popularly known as Obaa Yaa Asantewaa, had gone to court and secured an injunction on her late husband’s body, and also to stop the funeral from taking place indefinitely.

This was after the family of her late husband banned her from performing any widowhood rites and attending the funeral of the preacher.

On the day of the funeral, Mrs Boakye was conspicuously missing at the funeral grounds as the widow who should have overseen the interment of her husband.

Speaking for the first and responding to the avalanche of allegations peddled against her, she expressed her bitterness over events that have played out so far – from the time of Rev. Boakye’s illness, his death and the buildup to the funeral.

She bemoaned how she was accused of having a hand in the late preacher’s death and how she was sideline from his funeral, using the bible to invoke curses on everyone involved in dragging her name in disrepute.

Watch the full video below