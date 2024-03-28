type here...
Wife of late John Kumah cries like a baby at one-week observation
News

Wife of late John Kumah cries like a baby at one-week observation

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of John-Kumah and wife
John-Kumah
The one-week observation for the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah is currently ongoing.

People from far and near had joined the family of the late minister who was also the MP of Ejisu to mourn him.

His wife Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah who was at the scene when he died has been captured shedding tears people come over to mourn with her.

Efforts to console her proved futile as she continued to cry even louder talking about how the death of her husband was affecting her.

Watch the video below:

The politician died a few weeks ago when he was being rushed to Accra and possibly outside the country for treatment.

Although the autopsy report has revealed the cause of the politician’s death, many believe that he died through poisoning.

As it stands now, the poisoning allegation is still hovering around.

May his soul rest in peace.

Source:GhPage

Thursday, March 28, 2024
